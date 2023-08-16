Reik & CO. LLC Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 11.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,031,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 377,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,078. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $998,380. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

