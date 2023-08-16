Reik & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.85. 2,017,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $336.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

