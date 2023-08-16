Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $18.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $279.80 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

