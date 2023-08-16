Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 56,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 564,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Specifically, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $769,012. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Replimune Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,016,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 620,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.