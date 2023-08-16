Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio, Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belite Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

BLTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLTE

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $22.17 on Monday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.