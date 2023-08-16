Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,551 shares of company stock worth $6,376,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $24,584,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $20,889,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

