Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2023 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2023 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2023 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UTI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.83 million, a P/E ratio of 209.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

