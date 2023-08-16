Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) in the last few weeks:
- 8/9/2023 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/31/2023 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/23/2023 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of UTI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.83 million, a P/E ratio of 209.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
