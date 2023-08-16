ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $271,515.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 17th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $9.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.23 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

