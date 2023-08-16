ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.04. 124,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,221. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.14 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.39. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.