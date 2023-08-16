Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 148668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.73).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Restore from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.48) to GBX 550 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £182.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,041.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,833.33%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

