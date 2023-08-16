Reviewing CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) & Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Partners and Cibus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $835.58 million 0.98 $286.80 million $22.45 3.46 Cibus $160,000.00 114.65 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.03

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners 30.50% 63.19% 21.98% Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CVR Partners and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.5% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVR Partners and Cibus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVR Partners beats Cibus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

