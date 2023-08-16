Reviewing Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Publicis Groupe and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 0 3 5 0 2.63 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus target price of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 260.94%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $14.96 billion 1.33 $1.29 billion N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 1.11 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Publicis Groupe and CFN Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71%

Volatility & Risk

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display and social networks under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. It serves clients in the automotive, retail, financial services, consumer products, and media sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.