Ribbon Finance (RBN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $696,124.83

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $79.40 million and approximately $696,124.83 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

