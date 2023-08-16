Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 146,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $556,130.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,130.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

