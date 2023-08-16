Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Trading Up 4.8%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

