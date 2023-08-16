Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Trading Up 4.8%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Rightmove Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.