RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,299. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its position in RingCentral by 26.3% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.