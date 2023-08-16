Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 23,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 4,739,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,949. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 626,884 shares of company stock worth $6,737,914. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

