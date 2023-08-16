Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 10,100 Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.