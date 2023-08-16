Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,239,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 903.6% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 166,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 751.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 1,503,881 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NYSE ROSS opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.