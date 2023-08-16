Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,480 Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCL opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

