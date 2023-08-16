Robinson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) by 513.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZING. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZING stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

