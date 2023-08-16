Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.07. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 811,711 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 81.37% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

