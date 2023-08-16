Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,770,961 shares of company stock worth $136,946,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

