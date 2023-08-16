Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $79.57. 2,475,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,339,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.48.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.