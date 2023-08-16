Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $174.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 156 ($1.98) to GBX 239 ($3.03) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 210 ($2.66) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.