Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $174.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 156 ($1.98) to GBX 239 ($3.03) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 210 ($2.66) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
