Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $64,833,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

