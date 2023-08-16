Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROST. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROST opened at $114.01 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

