Roth Mkm Lowers Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target to $1.20

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.70 to $1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Sunworks Price Performance

NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 278,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Sunworks Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 11,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

Featured Articles

