Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Underperform

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE DEA opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

