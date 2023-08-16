Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.61

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.61 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.50). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.63), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares changing hands.

Royal Mail Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.61. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 339.34.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

