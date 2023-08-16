RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60), with a volume of 15006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

RTC Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.31. The firm has a market cap of £7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 1.22.

RTC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. RTC Group’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

