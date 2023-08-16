RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 10.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,154,000 after purchasing an additional 159,367 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $252,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
RTX Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
