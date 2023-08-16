RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

