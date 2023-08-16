RXO (RXO) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RXO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RXO
|1
|12
|5
|0
|2.22
|RXO Competitors
|65
|507
|1345
|21
|2.68
RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.75%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares RXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RXO
|$4.23 billion
|$92.00 million
|174.55
|RXO Competitors
|$3.78 billion
|$265.81 million
|36.28
RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RXO
|0.28%
|9.50%
|3.37%
|RXO Competitors
|-2,122.56%
|19.41%
|-1.15%
Summary
RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About RXO
RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
