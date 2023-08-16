Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 287,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 339,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Specifically, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ryerson Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

