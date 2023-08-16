S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,567,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 2.1 %

Lyft stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,869,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.