S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,567,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,869,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.93.
In other news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
