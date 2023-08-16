Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.47 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Safe has a total market cap of $73.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00012202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00160664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026633 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003477 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.51542883 USD and is down -43.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

