Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Up 32.7%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 32.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.89. 8,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 32.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); and a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.