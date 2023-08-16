Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 623000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Salazar Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

