Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.36. 519,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,968. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

