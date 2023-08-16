Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.28.

Salesforce stock opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

