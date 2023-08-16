San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,507 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.
PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
