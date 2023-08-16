San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.