San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 245.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,238,000 after acquiring an additional 981,024 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 37,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 91,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 1,897,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,788,492. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.