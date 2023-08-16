San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

