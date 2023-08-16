San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 262.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 235,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
