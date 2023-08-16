San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 262.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 235,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

