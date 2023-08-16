San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

