Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.35

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.35 and traded as high as $36.11. Sands China shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 10,131 shares.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Sands China in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

