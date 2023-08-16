Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 422.10 ($5.35) on Wednesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 348 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 507 ($6.43). The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 462.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rhian Davies acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($14,588.35). In other news, insider Rhian Davies acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($14,588.35). Also, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard acquired 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £19,996.28 ($25,366.33). 43.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

