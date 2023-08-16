Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

